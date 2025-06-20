Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
The Dalkey Book Festival has turned into a showcase of books as diversion, books as entertainment, books as fake and misleading emblems of an intelligence that has long evaporated.
My reading at IdleWilde Café, Dalkey Book Festival, 2010
When We Were Free
SATURDAY
I’m becoming somewhat troubled about Subs…