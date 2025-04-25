Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
‘You're not an idiot. Huh! You're not a goddamn looney now, boy. You're a fisherman!’ — Randle P. McMurpjhy (Jack Nicholson) to Martini (Danny DeVito), ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
Chief Bromden breaks out
One Flew Over
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SUNDAY
In Málaga, we have found a kind of home from home. As a bogman who loves citie…