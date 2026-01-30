Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
Might Western societies take a leaf out of the book of the 1989 Czech Velvet Revolution by compensating for the disintegration of politics with a reclaiming of the polis via the medium of theatre?
“Havel Na Hrad’ — Havel to the Castle’: Glory Days, Prague 1989/90
The Art of the Positive
FRIDAY
This is being written on Friday, though not the Friday suggested here, in this slot, which would seem to refer to last Friday, This is being written on Friday the 30th, on account of that being the end of the week, whereas the message contained hereunder re…