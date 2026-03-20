Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
What’s happening, taken on its face, seems to be exactly what Trump, way back then, would attack George W. Bush for doing in Iraq. Now he’s taken to channelling ‘W’, or so it seems.
Resurrection
FRIDAY
This morning I’m out early on an errand such as I rarely find myself taking on these days. I am to meet a Danish student, who, along with another student, is doing a thesis on ‘immigration in Ireland’ for their Masters course in sociology, or some such, at the University of Roskilde. She has been given my number by a friend of mine, a…