Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
The Drumshambles decision is so ridiculous as to be pathetic, and yet so predictable as to be emblematic of something to be detected in the deep unconscious of our dying nation.
A Muslim man stops the traffic in Dublin to answer the call to prayer
The Islamic Republic Formerly Known as Ireland?
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY