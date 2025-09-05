Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
The constant emphasis on ‘current events’ as opposed to meanings, on ‘news’ as opposed to ‘truth’, results in a constructed collective amnesia which is ripe for manipulation by dark actors.
The Contagion of The Lie
FRIDAY I
Making the annual jam supply is perhaps my last claim (failing some significant turnaround …