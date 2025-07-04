Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
I feel that this phase of my life is coming to an end — the Substack phase, I mean. There is still some place for the kind of record I have been keeping here, but it seems less urgent now than it did.
Middle Ireland has arrived at the scene of the crime
SATURDAY I
I am profoundly moved and flattered by the shout-out I recei…