Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
How do we reconcile our acquired understanding of nobility, honour and patriotism with what we have witnessed during recent decades of the frequent barbarism of the Provisional IRA?
Sun Shines on the Moonbeach (Indian Summer, Maugherow)
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Rita and I are in Maugherow, she having joined me las…