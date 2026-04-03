Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
Let's avoid any ambiguity: the objective and purpose of the dark actors behind the ‘relentless rain’ is to create a global famine to reduce population and furnish them with total control over reality.
Relentless Rain
SATURDAY
I’ve been picking up rumblings about some football match or other. Something to do with Ireland having been on the cusp of World Cup glory, followed hard by a general sense of let-down on account of a recent defeat on penalties by the boys from Czechia or the Czech Republic, or whatever it’s called these days. Call me a begrudger…