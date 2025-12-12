Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
In times of cultural advancement, would-be protagonists are forced to reach higher levels of thought and imagination. In times of cultural impoverishment, stupidity becomes the only safe recourse.
The State of it!
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SUNDAY
I’ve had an old gift token from Hodges Figgis burning a hole in my breast pocket for ages, and for s…