Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
What is a ‘contrarian’? Contrary to what? To the official diktats? To conventional wisdom? To the mob? These impulses, through all my time in media, had been the very calling of the true journalist.
Back to School
SATURDAY
Coming out of the post office in Grange, I fall into conversation with a man in biker leathers, who…