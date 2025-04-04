Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
‘I’m heading for Clare later’, comes a voice on the wind from the other direction. ‘Are you going to Doonbeg?’, comes the response. ‘Don’t forget to add a tariff! Hahahahaha!’
Seán Tarpey as Jody in Long Black Coat, 1994
Cold War Nostalgia
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SUNDAY
The Pavlovian late winter continues. I am walking towar…