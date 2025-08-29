Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
Truth be told, the authorities-without-authority are not in the least scared that we might be fascists or nazis (for they are nazis through and through). It’s the Irish 'Thing' they fear most of all.
Life After Desperation?
SATURDAY
It’s a long time since I saw a room with a thousand Irish people in it and looking so happy…