Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
The issue is not a failure of eyesight, but a restriction of attention, because eye-tracking studies have demonstrated that often the viewer had looked directly at the gorilla without perceiving it.
The Gorilla in the Room
SATURDAY
I am happy to announce that the Gardening Supplement is about to make a comeback, after two years of silence. Haunted by the sight of my once lovely garden in tatters, I have hatched a plan. I have to be realistic and accept that I just don’t have the strength to undertake the heavy lifting and digging anymore, but I thi…