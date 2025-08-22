Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
The word 'racist' is directed — always — at the usurpation of power, and has about it something akin to the act of grabbing an uninvolved bystander to use as a human shield in an insurgency.
Words of War
MONDAY
A regular correspondent of mine, of whom I’ve mentioned before, has a great gift for putting it up to th…