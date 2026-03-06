Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'No, I do not see. Show me, my precious one, I am too conditioned by the complacency of the world to see what you see, but, seeing you seeing it, I am overcome also!’
Updates from Heaven
SATURDAY
It is a solid fortnight since I’ve seen my granddaughter and I find her wide-eyed and restless after clearly having undergone multiple software updates since we left for Andalusia. In some respects it is as though she is a different child. Before, just two short weeks ago, she had seemed to be extraordinarily alert to the wo…