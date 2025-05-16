Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'Suddenly I made a couple of million bucks [on the internet], and the person who’s looking after my kid while I’m doing that has no leverage to get paid more than ten bucks an hour.’ — Barack Obama
New Things From Old
SATURDAY
One of the rare negatives of avoiding the purchased media is that you occasionally miss out on knowing things that are actually true. Usually, this syndrome strikes not concerning public affairs, but private ones — and all but invariably under the categories of births, marriages and deaths. If you’ve lost touch with someone…