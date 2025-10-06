The MSM Commentariat & the ‘Radical’ Roots of Mass Coercive Plantation

A leading Irish economist/journalist/writer and his sidekicks have suddenly awakened to the fact that politicians are out of step with their populations on the topic of mass coercive migration (plantation, though they call it ‘immigration’). Hold the front page!

The bizarre process of Normalisation that ensues in the wake of implosive political events that fundamentally alter a nation without democratic imprimatur takes on many strange configurations. A Normalisation process is, of course, constructed with the purpose of confusing the people and preventing them pursuing too attentively the truth of what has occurred. It describes a reality as closely as possible to what obtained prior to the moment of rupture, joining dots between the present and the Before – before the revolution, before the coup; before the pseudo-pandemic; before the plantation. It happens osmotically, in the manner of self-assembling nanoparticles, by some obscure process of auto-organisation. It is a process primarily, though not exclusively, carried out by media, which are required to make it their sole purpose and task. The principle imperative of the exercise is that it seem to be natural, which is to say plausibly finding harmony with the average citizen’s tendency towards normalcy bias, while deftly throwing him off the scent.

Every country in the former Free World has been subject to its own pseudo-reality for the past few years, since it became imperative to convince their respective citizens, on a daily basis, of certain untruths. One was that there had been a deadly pandemic, which had begun to abate but could resume at any moment. Another was that Russia was a dangerous predator country, poised to invade Europe and enslave its populations. Yet another was that there was an extreme right-wing movement — ‘the far right’— operating within these countries and seeking to take them over and subject them to authoritarian practices, such as — presumably — restrictions on freedom of movement, speech, protest, and bodily autonomy. That all these restrictions were already in place in these countries was another element of what the pseudo-reality was designed to conceal, as it also strived to promulgate the notion that the incursion of large numbers of foreigners into these countries, without security vetting or identity papers, was itself a function of the instabilities created in the world by such as Russia, China and the (domestic) ‘far right’. Any suggestion that such threats emanated from elsewhere — for example, the governments of the implicated countries — was met with accusations of ‘extremism’, ‘radicalisation’, or ‘disinformation’, concepts which also instantly summoned up the spectre of the ‘far right’.

Normalisation is a word intensely association with the KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, who in 1970 claimed asylum in Canada and spent much of the 1980s in the United States, issuing warnings, in print and public speeches, about the methods of the Soviet regime and the threat these posed to Western freedoms. By Bezmenov’s telling, Normalisation was the fourth and final stage in the process of communist subversion, following Demoralisation, Destabilisation, and Crisis — Normalisation being the stage in which the people are persuaded to accept the new ideology and reality which govern them. This process takes place once the country has been destabilised and weakened, and the people have become so exhausted by the processes of chaos-making that they succumb to the new Regime — not because they regard it as good but because it promises order — even if it means sacrificing freedoms once taken for granted. The timelines of the present process working its way through the former democracies of the West are visibly more rapid than those Bezmenov spoke of, but their nature and sequence follow a similar pattern.

Because what is being depicted and described is a false reality, it is necessary to construct the Normalisation process mainly out of fabricated elements, which fool most of the people, though not all. Accordingly, among the characteristics of the Normalisation process is a recurring sense of disorientation in the reasonably attentive citizen on account of being told things he already knows, as if these were amazing new insights or understandings, or previously unearthed information, and these will often be presented as puzzles or mysteries by people who for years have been condemning the same understandings as ‘conspiracy theories’. An example might be the announcement of a housing crisis in a country flooded with migrants, albeit with a prohibition on making a connection between the two. The crisis will thereupon be the topic of endless mainstream analysis, with a view, ostensibly, to discovering its roots, or arriving at a solution. Then, one day, some pundit of the mainstream will repeat what the dogs in the street have been barking for years in announcing that the migrants may well be the reason for the crisis, and this individual will instantly be seen as a seer and a radical observer of truth, whose moral authority instantly shoots into the stratosphere. In this way, a former adherent to the official narrative can gain the trust of even the awake, the dissenting and the dissident, by virtue of what appears to be his open and frank treatment of matters that are normally not spoken of in that way.

I sometimes wonder if something like this isn’t behind some of the recent public statements of the Irish economist, David McWilliams, who, since the beginning of the year, has been making a series of conspicuously axiomatic statements about mass migration, after years of on-message commentary and analysis.

Once — in the long-ago years of Irish democracy — a fiery anti-establishmentarian who, as a TV host, commentator, host of the legendary Leviathan political cabaret show, and joint-curator of one of Ireland’s most successful book festivals, he seemed to delight in presenting alternative views and rattling the cages of liberal Dublin. Latterly, he has become something of a lapdog of the status quo, trotting out on-message economic analysis in his Irish Times column and functioning as a flying buttress of the autogolpe, which by his involvement in the abortive 2010 launch of the alternative political movement, Democracy Now, he may unwittingly have assisted in bedding down. (See my March 2023 article, ‘Ireland’s Undeclared Autocoup’.) Very succinctly, in late 2010, with another noted scribe, Fintan O’Toole, he appeared to launch an alternative political initiative aimed at replacing the utterly discredited political establishment in the wake of the visitation by the Troika that November, but a couple of months later the revolutionaries pulled plant and declared that they would not be contesting the general election of February 2011 because of impractically short notice.

Once upon a time, he was hard to read, ideologically speaking, one of the factors which made him such a good moderator and interviewer on radio and TV: no one could pin him down to a particular category or corner. Back in 2018, in the immediate aftermath of the destruction of the right of the unborn child in a referendum, he seemed to nail his colours to the mast when he published a cheerleading book for progressive Ireland called Renaissance Nation, which celebrated abortion as a example of this tendency. For the past few years, as joint-curator (with his wife) of the Dalkey Book Festival, which, having started out promisingly some fifteen years ago, has increasingly manifested a narrow, ‘correct’ programme of non-boat-rocking writers and mostly copycat ‘thinkers’.

Since joining the Irish Times as a columnist about a decade ago, he has steered steadily and carefully into the mainstream, living up to his reputation as a motherWEFfer ‘Young Global Leader’, and for years endorsing the government’s insane policy of pushing mass inward migration and bullying communities into destroying their very fabric and security by absorbing high numbers of unvetted males, often with no qualifications and no identity papers.

Just two years ago, McWilliams was notable for his regular uncritical chorus-leading for mass immigration, as in this podcast from February 2023, titled. 'The Case for Immigration', which proclaimed:

‘Immigrants are used to having it hard, both in life and in the public eye where they are often vilified. This lambasting though is based on nothing more than lies — the truth is that immigrants helps society grow and prosper. It’s time to set the record straight.’

In the Irish Times in September of that same year, he published a column titled 'I'm pro-immigration', which purveyed the usual disingenuous line that the problem is ’immigration’, when in reality the issue is coercive mass plantation. ‘We need to have a conversation about housing,’ he declared. ‘Failure to provide adequate housing may allow space for anti-immigration policies and parties to emerge.’

Since the start of the present year, he has been showing signs of beginning to smell the coffee.

In January last, he seemed to deviate from the mainstream narrative with an Irish Times column titled 'If we want less strain on capacity, we shold limit immigration to some extent.’

In July, he published an article titled 'Ireland needs immigrants. But our economy can't accommodate an infinite number.'

A week later, he published a column titled 'This is what we need to do in Ireland . . . if we want stable, affordable house prices: An honest discussion on population, underpinned by data, not emotion, is the only sensible way forward.’ In this column, he argued that ‘Immigration is the only variable that the Government has any material control over. Reduce immigration and housing demand falls, easing the upward pressure on prices, given that we can’t build more than around 35,000 houses a year. It is pretty straightforward.’

Around the same time, he spoke on his podcast about ‘the crazy levels of immigration into Ireland’

One of McWilliams’s great gifts has been jumping on bandwagons long after they’ve left the terminus, and pretending he was the first out of the traps to say what three-quarters of the country had been muttering for years — not so much ‘first out’ as ‘last in, first out’. To some extent, he’s pulling the same trick here, but the time may have come to get over our prejudices and encourage him to keep talking.

In a recent edition of his bi-weekly podcast, for example, he interviewed a British journalist, John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times, who had written an article analysing the gap which he had observed opening up between politicians and their electorates. The article, which you can read here, is pretty nondescript, but the interview on McWilliams’s podcast is somewhat more informative and interesting, largely as a result of McWilliams’s keen interest in the topic.

Burn-Murdoch, it is clear from his article, is no fan of populism, since the two references he includes at the beginning relate to negatives concerning Donald Trump (urging pregnant women ‘to avoid painkillers over unproven autism links’ and adding ‘a $100,000 fee to a visa whose recipients have propelled US productivity growth in recent decades’); and also Nigel Farage (proposing to ‘retroactively strip settled status from millions who have already been working in the UK for years’).

Nevertheless, he reports without apparent bias the work of political economist Laurenz Guenther, in examining the gaps between the values and policy preferences of European politicians and their voters.

Guenther’s analysis shows that voters and mainstream politicians have long been broadly aligned on economic issues like tax and spend or public ownership, but on sociocultural issues such as immigration and criminal justice there is a yawning gulf. Western publics have long desired greater emphasis on order, control and cultural integration. Their politicians have tilted in the opposite direction, favouring more inclusive and permissive approaches.

From this research, published in May 2024, Guenther has identified what he calls a ‘representation gap’ between politicians and public, into which, according to Burn-Murdoch ‘the populist right is now rapidly expanding as cultural issues rise in salience.’

Burn-Murdoch has extended Guenther’s research to Western countries outside of Europe, and found similar patterns. In the US, he says, the average voter’s preferences on immigration are close to those of Republican politicians, but far more conservative than those of Democratic party elites. Not much of a surprise there.

Burn-Murdoch writes:

It’s important to be clear about what can and cannot be concluded from these findings. The data gives no indication that voters are rejecting immigration wholesale. My analysis of decades of data on public perceptions and immigration levels shows that concern consistently tracks irregular migration and failed integration, not people coming to work and study. But Guenther’s research corroborates the consistent finding that the public does not want large flows of arrivals without visas, or a growing share of the population unable to speak the language (both of which have happened).

Relatable patterns can be observed in respect of attitudes to crime, with politicians being far more lax than their voters on sentencing policies, et cetera.

Burn-Murdoch’s objective in writing the article reads as ideological rather than informational. He writes that the election of Donald Trump may mean it is ‘too late’ for America, claiming that Trump is now ‘playing fast and loose with the constitution and turning America into an illiberal democracy.’ He offers no evidential basis for either of these claims. Nor does he speak of the illiberalism of the previous four years of the Biden regime, which imposed vaccine mandates on large numbers of American citizens, and menaced tech companies into imposing draconian modes of censorship on their own customers.

In the final paragraph, Burn-Murdoch drops all pretence of objectivity, urging that ‘closing the door to the populist right requires action rather than rhetoric’, concluding:

One thing is clear: simply carrying on and hoping public dissatisfaction eases is a recipe for further unpleasant election-night surprises.

What is most interesting about the conversation between Burn-Murdoch and David McWilliams is that the former’s tone is utterly altered from his FT farrago of bias. Speaking with McWilliams, whom it becomes clear he already knows and is in regular text-contact with, he adopts a much more open and objective line on the subject-matter of his article. This may be because he is here free from the editorial constraints of the Financial Times, or because he has already discussed such matter with McWilliams and in these exchanges had felt a greater degree of openness on McWilliams’s part than he is used to from his own editors.

But let us pay attention to the title of this edition of the McWilliams podcast: What is Radical Politics?

Close to the beginning, referencing the ‘far right’ as ‘the radical parties’ by way of comparison with the self-styled centrists of the Western establishment parties, McWilliams declares: ‘What we’re going to show you in this podcast is that centrist parties in Europe and America are actually very radical, and radical parties are actually very centrist. So our use of language is completely intemperate and inaccurate, because what we’re going to show you is there is a gap between where the people are on culture issues — not economics issues, but culture issues — and where mainstream centrist parties are. And as a result of that, mainstream centrist parties all around Europe, including Ireland, are actually very radical in comparison to where the population are, and ultimately where the population want them to be.’

This paragraph or its equivalent might have been — and probably was — uttered by your average European ‘far righter’ at least twice a day for the past decade at least. McWilliams states it as, he punningly reminds us, a ‘radical’ observation. I do not mean this in a snarky or satirical way — we ought not to look gift horses in the mouth — but simply to demonstrate how successful the pseudo-reality has been in maintaining in the public mind the idea that 2 + 2 = 5.

McWilliams goes on:

‘It is a relatively new development. Not only is it relatively new, but it’s unbelievably important in trying to explain the rise of the so-called radical right — and populism — because the data we’re about to show you with the help of John Burn-Murdoch from the FT is going to show us that the parties of the radical right — we say ‘the far right’ — are actually the parties of the centre. And the parties of the centre, and the traditional mainstream, are actually very radical, because we’re measuring radicalism in terms of the distance away from the average person . . . And if the political parties are miles away on crucial issues from the average person, then they are radical. And if the . . . in this case far right — that we’re calling “far right” — are closer to the average person — well, they are centrist, and we’ve got our language all mixed up.’

Laurenz Guenther’s data are extremely clear. Across Europe, the gap between politicians and their voters can be as much as 2:1 in respect of attitudes to what a host country’s expectation of immigrants ought to be. Fairly typical is Germany, where Burn-Murdoch says about three-quarters of the public say that they would expect immigrants to the country to make efforts to adapt to German culture and life, whereas only about one-third of politicians take that view.

On Ireland, which appears to manifest the narrowest gap, McWilliams would later supply this summary in his weekly column for the Irish Times:

In Ireland, the data . . . suggests the same gap has opened up. When surveyed on the issue of whether immigrants ‘should adapt to the customs of the country’, just half of Ireland’s established politicians agree, whereas 70 per cent of voters want immigrants to adapt to Ireland’s norms. . . . On the issue of policing and law and order, 57 per cent of politicians favour tougher sentences for criminals, whereas 82 per cent of voters want harsher sentences. Again, these voters are looking for a home and can’t find it in the political establishment.

In his analysis of the data, Burn-Murdoch adopts a rather hackneyed line about ‘education’ being the critical factor, when asked this question by McWilliams: ‘Why do you think those parties that used to kind of be on the pulse of the nation are not anymore?’

JBM: ‘Yeah, it’s a great question and, I mean, one of the theories here is that this is partly to do with the education mismatch now, between politicians and the general public. So I think people are used to this idea that, well, most people go to university now, so surely the public can’t look that different to politicians in that regard. But I think there are two things there. First of all, in most countries it’s not most [people who go to university], it’s sort of maybe 40 per cent or so. But also that is 40 per cent of 18/19 year olds today. So in the population as a whole, the political class is still far more well-educated than the public. And so, you know, I’m not someone who uses terms like, sort of, “indoctrination”, and this idea that the universities are just sort of “engines of woke”, as it were, but there is clearly some sense in which there is a way of thinking about the world and certainly about these cultural issues, I think, which becomes completely natural for most people who’ve gone through a university system, and is much less natural to those who haven’t. And you know, again, there are subtle differences here. This is not a case of everyone who’s been to uni — this; everyone who hasn’t — that. But I think it’s that sort of values — intellectual values system, I think, is a big part of this — that people are just thinking about this in very different ways.’

That’s rather a more subtle answer than one might have expected from reading Burn-Murdoch’s FT article, and this is a thought I had multiple times listening to the conversation between him and McWilliams: that maybe there’s an expectation of orthodoxy imposed on journalists by their day-job employers which they are now of a mind to shake off when they get a chance.

Still, the strongest statements concerning the general topic arose not in the course of that contestation, but afterwards, when McWilliams came briefly to discuss it with his podcast co-pilot, John Davis, a man of fairly obvious Woke inclinations, and possibly a sufferer from that debilitating contemporary condition, TDS.

But first, David McWilliams again feels the need to convince us that we are in uncharted waters:

‘I think what John has elucidated there is something that is escaping many, many analysts — journalists, commentators, political freakers, all that sort of stuff. And I think it’s because the language is wrong. So the language that we have used is — and again I come back to it as I said at the very top — that the centre position is the broad median aggregate of where most people are. But if you find on these cultural issues that the political class is far away from the broad average dude, what it means is the political parties are radical. And if those political parties are absolutely centrist in their economics, their tax, their spend, but are very, very radical on their social agenda, then THEY are the radicals.’

‘Whereas the far right — that we’re calling the far right — that seems to be much much closer to the average person on issues of integration, of immigration, of crime. Not only are they not radical, they’re actually in the centre. Now that, then, is the Eureka! moment that explains why so many people in the centre are voting for Reform in the UK, President Trump in the United States, Meloni, Le Pen, et cetera. It’s because those politicians that the mainstream call radical — the actual broad swathe of the population agree with. And the people who agree with the radical position are only the extreme, educated — sociologically educated — and people who have an agenda that they want to spread.

‘And they’re increasingly alienating themselves from the people — the normal people — and they are allowing themselves be driven by what is a rather radical idea on the issue of immigration, and law and order, as we spoke about. So I think what we have, John, is a mangling of the language and in a way that is quite unusual, because normally language leads — it doesn’t actually lag. Language and slang tend to lead because language is so unbelievably malleable and changeable and all that. Whereas I think, right now, what we have is the language is behind, and the idea, as you say, that — certainly in our generation — the political class is more traditionally educated than the average voter makes sense, because in the traditional education, if you go through third level, you’re much more likely to be influenced by liberal ideas, much more likely to be influenced by ideas that would be regarded as democratic — maybe “inoffensive” is another word — that you don’t want to offend people, because you think that offending people is an actual primitive urge, and a much more civilised and sophisticated urge is not to offend people but what you end up with is policies that the average person not only doesn’t agree with but doesn’t even recognise.

‘And by and large most people who are decent or democratic are in the middle. They don’t mind immigrants at all. In fact, they like their immigrants. They like the change. But they want people to assimilate properly. They don’t want people to say, “Well I’m in this country now but I’m going to take my culture with me and be rejectionist of the local culture.” So all these things are going on, but I think we can conclude— which is fascinating, I think it opens up a whole new area of discussion — that what was radical or what is perceived as radical is actually mainstream, and what is politically marketing itself as mainstream is actually radical. And that I think is a radical thought!’

A not unimportant point to make here is that these discussions take place in respect of an erroneous — or at least culturally warped — definition of the word ‘radical’. The meaning attributed to this concept by McWilliams, Burn-Murdoch, and John Davis, is something close to ‘extreme’ or ‘fanatical’, wheres the original and true meaning of ‘radical; is ‘Of, belonging to, or from a root or roots; fundamental to or inherent in the natural processes of life, vital; spec. designating the humour or moisture once thought to be present in all living organisms as a necessary condition of their vitality . . . (OED: Oxford English Dictionary)’ This means that it is, after all, the ‘far right’ that deserves to be called radical, since it is they who connect with the vitality and ‘radical moistures’ of their fellow humans, whereas the politicians are the ‘extremists’, imposing upon their peoples egregious mandates which have the effect of destroying the fundamental vitality of communities, cultures and nations, for reasons that are not immediately apparent unless we assume them to be arbitrary acts of sabotage or extermination.

A few days after that podcast was posted, David McWilliams filed his weekly column for the Irish Times on the same subject, titled ‘A gap has emerged between the Irish establishment and the Irish street’.

As did Burn-Murdoch, he adopts a rather different tone in his newspaper than in the (freer?) environment of the podcast. His chief ‘angle’ here is that the Big Beasts of Irish politics (FF and FG) have always been able to negotiate the unpredictable winds of public opinion, whereas what he calls ‘Irish radicals’ who ‘covet extreme social, political or economic change’ have ‘(so far) found their aspirations rebuffed by an electorate that appears to be happy with measured adjustments, rather than rapid transformation’.

There is a clue here as to another core misstatement/error at the heart of his thesis, though not one that alters its meaning or dilutes its correctness significantly. We later gather that, by ‘Irish radicals’ he is again referring to what the Irish political establishment, including the purchased media, have been monotonously (though with a purpose) calling ‘the far right’. The problem arising has multiple facets, but here for now is the main objection, based on McWilliam’s own words: The so-called ‘far right’ does not ‘covet extreme social, political or economic change’ — it opposes the kinds of extreme social, political and economic changes being pushed by the political establishment. As has emerged in his podcast interview with John Burn-Murdoch, and his conversation with his sidekick, John Davis, McWilliams already grasps this point. I do not here mean to suggest that he is being in any sense disingenuous; I mean that he is falling into the trap that he has already diagnosed in the general context: that of confusing his categories and getting his language mixed up.

It is also interesting that he couches his argument in a much less ‘liberal-sceptical’ tone than the one he adopted in his podcast, just days before. Then, he was mischievous; here he is measured:

The shift has occurred not in economics but in culture. The right-left, capitalist versus socialist framework is being replaced by a much more visceral setting, which pits the ‘corrupt elite’ against ‘the real people’, where the corrupt elite are depicted as venal, self-serving and cosmopolitan in nature and the real people are honourable, decent and rooted in their locality and traditions. The ‘corrupt elite’ can come from the tax-cutting corporate right or be free-spenders from the trade unionist left, but what distinguishes them is they have a stake in society. The ‘real people’ on the other hand are always portrayed as being locked out of the system, waiting for a Messiah to liberate them and reveal their genuine strength.

Elections today are increasingly set up as a battle between the establishment policymakers and the popular will. The gap between the establishment views of the elite and the popular will of the real people is the place where ballots will be won and lost. If a gap opens up between the political mainstream and the average voter, new nativist parties can exploit this, in effect filling the gap.

The interesting aspects here are the scare-quotes around terms like ‘corrupt elite’ and ‘real people’, the careful use of the word ‘exploit’ in that last sentence, and perhaps the use of the word ‘nativist’, which veers even closer to Irish Times prejudices. This is tailored towards an audience which he clearly imagines to be less flexible, less open, maybe less ironically-attuned, than that of his podcast.

It is also a profoundly superficial analysis of the meaning of events. What it elides is something McWilliams has already referred to in his discussion with John Davis, towards the end of the podcast, when he said, quite unambiguously, that ‘Trump is the correction. Trump is the evidence.’ Of what? Of the necessity that had arisen because the ‘elite’ had become ‘corrupt’ without benefit of the scare-quotes which he feels the need to incorporate to spare the sensitivities of his Irish Times readers.

What his observation to John Davis implies — even takes for granted — is that nothing of what is happening can be separated from the prior behaviour of political establishments, which he, contrariwise, appears to imagine have been caught up in an orgy of humanitarianism and kindness, bestowing favours on all comers, aside from their own peoples. He might usefully have added that these same corrupt ‘elites’ had already swamped their populations in crazed and radical ideologies, and flooded their communities with hostile aliens — without consultation or care for the consequences, which are in many instances horrific. Something else he gives no sense of understanding is that none of this was or is organic: that it’s an orchestrated attack on the very fabric and culture of the West, and is directed first, foremost and, yes, most radically (as in vitally, fundamentally) at the working populations of the affected countries. In other words, what is called the ‘far right’ is not an opportunistic predatory force in politics, but a fire brigade that itself emerged from the people. Nor, by the same token, is Woke an organic eruption of cultural radicalism or ‘inoffensiveness’, but a fomented derangement directed at the demoralisation of the West, a la Yuri Bezmenov. What David McWilliams and John Burn-Murdoch call ’immigration’ is not that phenomenon in any normative sense: it is mass coercive plantation, a curated invasion, and ultimately a strategy for replacement. The upsurge of what is called ‘populism’, therefore, is not politics, it is existentialism.

On balance, I believe that both David McWilliams and John Burn-Murdoch are sincere in their objectives to place on the record their approximate understandings of the truth about these matters. I do not suspect any ulterior motive in their rather belated rumbling of the blitheringly obvious. It may be that they have detected some approaching dampness on the winds of public understanding and are taking precautions to liberate themselves soon from the mandated constraints of their respective day-jobs, perhaps in a manner than may serve to lessen their embarrassment when that moment becomes immediate. From here, both of them are more likely to feel free to delve more deeply into these ‘puzzles’ and ‘mysteries’ that seem to arise from the outworking of the pseudo-reality.

But there are areas where their conditioning or superficial thinking still lead them to false conclusions. One of these occurs in respect of the role of what they call ‘education’ in explaining the gap between politicians and public. In Irish circles certainly, the idea that politicians are smarter than anyone over the age of three must surely raises a hollow laugh among students of that sector.

John Burn-Murdoch’s offering on this topic (cited above) is more subtle than at first may appear. His observations about differing ‘ways of thinking’ can be read as ambiguous, and therefore gets him off charges of snobbery on the balance of probabilities. David McWilliams apending of the word ‘sociological’ to the word ‘education’, when speaking of the political class, was adroit and telling.

Education, in this context, has become a loaded word — very often peddled as an instrument of scorn against those prejudicially regarded because of their insistence on having the wrong opinions. What is mistaken for a link between education and liberalism is generally correlation, not causation. Liberalism grows in the environs of education, not as a result of it. In a certain light it is ungainsayable that ‘liberal’ sentiment tends to dominate among the more schooled and diplomaed elements of society, but does a doctorate in gender theory or the cultural impact of social media amount to evidence of an education? Can it be said that a watchmaker who has served for five decades in his craft remains, as it were, uneducated? In this sense the responses of both McWilliams and Burn-Murdoch hint at a deeper, broader understanding. So, let’s hear it!

Both of these gentlemen might usefully pursue further their hypothesis of the line separating political/economic from social/cultural, for under the latter heading they may yet unearth enormous unimagined riches. Because of the monolithic shutdown of free thought and expression in the past few years, it has become increasingly unusual for people to state the obvious and everyday explanations for things, substituting instead technical or ideological understandings which serve to bolster the implanted prejudices on which the official narratives depend. And not in the least ‘by the way’, it is important, too, in approaching all these questions, to stop periodically in the throes of analysing the apparently organic affairs of our world, and remind ourselves that, in all probability, they are not organic, but orchestrated, curated events, imposed via treasonous politicians at the behest of unseen powerful actors.

The divides that McWilliams and his sparring partners seek to parse and name are not really between politics and people, old and young, traditionalists and progressives, left and right, or even between rich and poor — although this has become a separate and more worrying flashpoint, due to the ring fencing of money and power at the top of the pyramid of human civilisation. The true divide can indeed be tracked in terms of wealth and privilege, but that can lead us into an ideological cul de sac, which is precisely as intended. Deep down, what we deal with are divides between those who are committed to the concrete — a place, a culture, a specificity in the vital things — and those who have grown up thinking that the virtual is the only true kind of reality. This manifests in politics in a way that misdirects the observer away from the fact that politicians, by their nature, have come to be nomads, hurtling hither and thither, from Dublin to Davos and then on to Dubai. Politicians, deeper down, are the same as anyone else; but nowadays they have been seduced by a new way of living that serves to undermine their fundamental natures and priorities, to say nothing of the increased risks of meeting people who may seek to subject them to bribery or blackmail!

It is a measure of the intellectual disintegration of our cultures that it is the concrete that is being left behind, that the thinking elements of our societies appear to hold that a virtual world based on debt-bubbles and jargon-babble is sustainable in the long term.

The Beautiful Nomad, the emblematic archetype of the epoch, is free of roots and binds and ties. He lives noplace in particular. Everyplace is his oyster. He owes no debt to any location or culture, certainly noplace small and intimate where ties and binds might be non-negotiable. He eschews specificity and particularism. He is of the whole world. He is ‘educated to freedom’. He condescends towards those left behind, but does not share their situations or beliefs. He objectifies them, or, in that awful phrase of the ideologues who support all this: he ‘others’ them.

Beautiful nomads can afford the luxury of liberal fecklessness because the traditionalist stay at home and curate, each in his own place, the places the Beautiful Nomad likes to be able to drop in on in a whim. But such is the aggressive assaults on actually existing places arising from globalist indifference to particularity, that the day will soon dawn when there will no longer be a host culture worthy of the name, in any of the places the Beautiful Nomad might take a fancy to visit. Where, then, will s/he or ‘they/them’) go?

Here we stumble on an encapsulation of the hypocrisy of the modern liberal ideology. Our culture, such as it now is, teaches us — teaches our children and grandchildren — that the circumstances of the poor are there to be exploited as badges of identity, but never shared. We should, it seems, pity those who remain in their ‘backward’ villages and communities, and by becoming their ideological champions we acquire the right to indulge ourselves in any other form of exploitative and destructive cultural practice. We do not have to like them or be like them. We can repudiate the way they live and yet ordain ourselves their protectors. We can attend marches in support of refugees while our lifestyles are otherwise devoted to doing the things which result in their displacement. We can demand that other people take responsibility for the lives of those so displaced, while we get on the next plane and take off on the next nomadic adventure. We can urge them to abandon their families and homesteads and seek a future hanging around the street corners of Western cities, and call this our ‘compassion’. If Irish history teaches us anything, it teaches us that there is no surer way of destroying a country than persuading its strongest and brightest to leave it and try their luck elsewhere, and this applies as much to the countries of Africa and the Middle East in the 21st century as it did to Ireland in the nineteenth and twentieth. In the perverted discussion that attends these matters nowadays, what was once a bane and a grief is now, purportedly, a boon and a liberation.

Each of us needs a place, a nation, a country, a homeland, maybe even a republic, in which to be completely free — in exactly the same way as you can feel free in your own home. Without this, we are lost in the world. Yet, slowly, insidiously, our sense of this truth is being burgled from our hearts, to be replaced by an ideology which says that the notion of coming from someplace, of belonging to someplace in the sense of being born and raised there, or being the son or daughter of someone who was born and raised there, of ‘owning’ your own homeland, is accompanied by no special privileges or entitlements.

What is at issue is the fundamental principle of democracy itself. For in a global economy, inhabited by consumers rather than people, the human being is doubly disenfranchised. He is disenfranchised ﬁrstly by virtue of the denial of the integrity of his humanity as existing without need of further justification. Only the human being who is also a fully participating consumer is a full citizen. But he is disenfranchised also by the failure of the marketplace to value his contribution as a human being — his work, skills, talent, genius — and his right to remain in a place he calls home. What this attacks is the very independence of the human person. This failure to value the individual’s contribution and place nurtures profound dangers for the democratic process, because a citizen without rights cannot reasonably be expected to exercise responsibility. The current disrespect for person and place will lead inexorably towards the alienation of everyone and the consequent inhospitableness of everyplace. Perhaps the most urgent requirement of the coming time is that all opinion formers shift their attention to this most fundamental of questions.

‘Home’ has become a ‘four-letter word’, something reactionary and potentially obsolete. But ‘home’ is more than a place; it is also a relationship to a place and to the people who come from there. Once this place exists, continues, is present, the person remains free — free to exist, to think, to live happily, to travel and engage with other cultures. Once this place disappears from the imagination, the person himself/herself in effect ceases to exist. We all know this, but all of us, to a greater or lesser extent, have agreed to overlook it, or forget it, in the interests of what we are being convinced is ‘modernity’. We are torn between the idea that we ought to be a certain way in order to qualify as ‘modern’ and ‘progressive’ and ‘enlightened’, and the way that, as human persons, we have understood our own deeper needs, which are deeper than the desire to be fashionable, or approved of, or modern, or right-thinking. More and more, we are making the wrong choices, and not just for ourselves, but ideologically for masses of others.

We are also missing something vital — something that has to do not just with roots, but with the ‘humour’ or ‘moisture’ that is fundamental to those not dead, not dried, but fluid, living organisms, and the meaning of this is best examined in the distinction between the life of the village and the life of the city. What is called multiculturalism works, or appears to work, in cities. But it does not work in villages or valleys. It is easy in the city to pretend to progressive values which cost the bearer nothing, while he goes about the place avoiding eye contact with his fellow citizens. Just as villages have to create the means of their own survival, their inhabitants need to face, on a daily basis, the actual reality in which they must live. A streetscape can be walked or driven through indifferently: it invites no sense of responsibility, threatens no ecological backlash to those who ignore or disrespect it. But fields and true marketplaces make demands of those who live beside and by them. Their life speaks loudly of consequences, costs and limits in a way the city manages to conceal or elide.

Cities, then, have always been essentially parasitical. Traditionally, they were necessary hubs, deriving their life from the productive labours of their hinterlands, providing markets, services, administration and government but contributing little to the sustainable productivity of their societies. Cities do not feed themselves. In modern times, the word ‘market’ has become corrupted out of all recognition, denoting a place where tokens of ‘money’ are played with in a mockery of economic activity. Indeed, the word ‘city’ has itself come to signify something other than the exuberance of humanity it once summoned up: a nest of stock-jobbers skimming pseudo-wealth from the tokens of real trade.

The city speaks of risk and sex, but also of avoidance. Its inhabitants do not know where their life comes from, do not even recognise the validity of the question. It seems obvious: life is everywhere, why bother asking? But the life of the city is that of the peel rather than the fruit. Still, the city imagines itself the fruit. It preens and flatters itself and hogs the resources that are diverted its way to claim that its munificence is what makes the world turn. Never was this tendency of the city more explicit or more dangerous that in the postmodern age of networks, technocracy and virtualism. The postmodern city forgets that it’s merely supposed to be a conduit for money and power, and insists on claiming what passes through it as its own, even though the city is merely a pump to disperse the benefits of economic life to the peripheries and the heartlands. The modern metropolis is no longer a crown on its own nation, but a satellite of the global, a colonising force within its own borders, a cuckoo in the nest that is now permitted to belong to no one.

The city lives off tips and taxes. It gives back value in all kinds of ways, but it is not, of its nature, productive. Its inhabitants, therefore, do not require to look fundamentally at things in the way that people in the countryside must if they are to survive at all. In the city, it is not necessary to know your neighbour’s name, and so it becomes easier to hold to abstract beliefs about things like multiculturalism and diversity and rights and freedom. In the country, it is necessary to be aware of the ecology of community life, and the delicate balance of economic forces. The countryside and its villages survive by sweat and strength — physical risk of human bodies. The modern city shifts money around, turning tricks, adding halfpence to the pence. David McWilliams, a credentialed economist, whose latest books is called Money: A Story of Humanity, understands all this.

Progressivism, which emerges from the city, is governed by the same forces. It affects attitudes and positions which pass their costs on to the innocent and unknowing: to the breadwinner seeking to live by the market he has constructed; to the child in the womb waiting for the light of life; to the left-behind parent before the family court; to the brown-skinned poverty-stricken woman whose womb is treated as an oven for someone else’s fantasies. This is really why what is called ‘conservatism’ is associated with the countryside: because the countryside is unforgiving of those who seek to live lies, shrug off responsibility and ignore consequences.

Cities need not necessarily have become corrupted to the extent that has occurred. Civic life implies a togetherness that involves, to a high degree, the eschewing of individuality in the interests of solidarity and communal well-being. But, under the influence of consumerist ideologies, our public realms have headed full tilt in the opposite direction: towards increasing fragmentation and diversification, a marketplace of rights and wants and attitudes and demands rather than a community of mutuality. One of the symptoms of this is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to persuade an electorate of the idea of a coherent, non-collectivist, non-totalitarian concept of the common good, a concept that seems dull and reactionary compared to the claim of some exotic grouping wishing to achieve its objective or vindicate its theories while prohibiting discussion of the broader impact. Younger people in particular, swamped by propaganda, just don’t seem to grasp the idea of a politics directed at the preservation of a community, but only as either a spectacle to be enjoyed or a mechanism or market for delivering demands.

A parochial community possesses a balance utterly different to that of a metropolitan neighbourhood. The idea of a host community is vital to the former, but relatively unimportant to the latter. If you see a street as simply someplace to move through, it doesn’t really matter who inhabits it. In the city, I can privatise myself, so that nothing bothers me about my environment, except what I choose to see and engage with. I don’t have this luxury in the countryside or the sráidbhaile, where the encroachment of the alien can represent a fundamental threat to the survival of the host community.

People who are rooted in particular places, who work in industries that produce physical goods, and whose essential social interactions do not happen online are the ones who came to the notice of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage and Giorgia Meloni — these were the ones who wanted out of the New Deal, which offered them fake money in return for their lives and their homelands. They glimpsed a menacing future in which people like them would become increasingly at the mercy of forces beyond their power to control, and they said No. It was the right answer.

All these elements are present in the present ideology of what is called Europe – but is really the EU – and have been present for many decades. What is happening now is the culmination of long years of strategising and preparation. We have arrived to the final dismantling — the rewriting of the social contract for the Actual End of History, beyond which humans will exist by the indulgence and patronage of the tiniest imaginable fraction of their number. This is where we have now fetched up, and this is the central piece of the jigsaw that David McWilliams and John Burn-Murdoch and John Davis seem unaware of.

Now that McWilliams and his friends are in the mood for pursuing Eureka! moments, perhaps they might investigate the idea that, far from being a ‘conspiracy theory’, the policy of replacing the West’s caucasian population with brown-skinned foreigners is actually formal and determined policy of the United Nations as outlined in its 2000 ‘Replacement Migration’ Report’; and then, the role of the Open Society Foundation in promoting domestic terrorism in multiple countries in order to drive this agenda; and after that, the puzzle of why, if one of the chief reasons for the increasing population movements out of the Third World relate to conflicts or war, how come two-thirds of asylum seekers are male and young?; or, the reasons why a government supposedly under the cosh of ‘international obligations’ to accept asylum seekers needs to advertise in the Third World inviting would-be migrants to come to its Western country to avail of free and immediate housing opportunities, even in countries with massive tailbacks in their own pre-existing homeless queues; or, the logic of such countries pushing abortion on their own peoples, already in radical demographic collapse; and then, the smearing of Western politicians like Viktor Orban who, while restricting immigration, pursue policies promoting indigenous population growth in their own countries; or, the views of the black Guinean cardinal, Robert Sarah, who described mass migration as ’the slavery of the postmodern world’, and says it is destroying Africa at the same time as it destroys Western civilisation; or, the strange phenomenon of Western ‘development aid’ for the Third World, which results, on the contrary, in the haemorrhaging of the populations of African and Middle-Eastern countries; or, how the claim that the West needs constant flows of new migrants for its economies squares with the fact that the kinds of work referred to will have become fully automated in a decade or so; and then the specifically economic questions, such as those relating to the use of mass migration to drive down wages in Europe and America; and so on and on. Lots of podcasts there, lads — go for it!

Where the present remorseless push to destroy both the West and the Third World will lead is anybody’s guess, but for certain we can say that already it has succeeded in altering fundamentally the sense each of us, in whichever location, has of our place in the world, weakening the sense of cultural attachment between us and the places we used to call home, and conferring on everyone a sense of permanent placelessness, almost of vagrancy — the deluded sense that we are all simply nomads who occupy a country, a village, a community for a time, but acquire no particular entitlements on that account, and soon move on. The world is simply a series of sand banks, on which humans subsist for a time before moving to the next location, experience, consumer episode. There are no such things as countries, just territories set up for business. The countryside belongs to no one, or at least to no one who might care about it as human beings once did. If it belongs to anyone it is to the power-mongers of the global, who dictate the terms and conditions of humanity’s existence, and now want to tokenise the Earth, every blade of its grass, every grain of its sand, in order to swell their bank accounts and property portfolios with claims of patent rights on trees and streams and blackberry bushes.

We have, over the past couple of decades, been subjected to a relentless campaign of ‘softening-up’, designed to release our holds on concepts of nationhood, community and home. ‘You can’t buck the market,’ they tell us. ‘There’s no such thing as society.’ ‘Diversity is our strength!’ ‘We’re all Europeans now.’

What they mean is that we’re all consumers now. The loyalty that is required of us as ‘Europeans’ is not to a culture or a history or a society, but to a consumer superstate in which a citizen’s worth is measured in purchasing power. Within this economic superstate, the only philosophy or vision on offer is the law of the naked market. Competition is the chief mediator of right and wrong, weakness and strength. Economies of scale have superseded considerations of local benefit, and specialisation has led many once largely self-reliant countries and communities to put all their eggs in one basket. Big is bountiful. The market and its intrinsic even-handedness is a matter of almost religious faith. Such uncritical adoration of the free market in a world of topographical and climatic diversity, and populated by unreliable humans, is, it must be obvious, utter folly. The ideologues of the free market talk as though the Earth were ﬂat and smooth and inhabited by stainless steel robots without the need to cry or laugh or sing. In such a world, the breezes of the free market might well blow gently and evenly over all the world, bestowing beneﬁts on every robot in more or less equal measure, with the range of possible inequity being statistically calculable according to a mathematical formula. The real world, as we know, is characterised by varying landscapes, ungeometrically shaped mountain formations and unpredictable features like oceans, rivers, forests and suchlike — and inhabited by people of all conceivable shapes, sizes and temperaments. Isn’t it obvious that the ‘free market’ works better in theory than in reality?

We know, too, what their plan is for evening out any kinks in their schemes: control, total control, using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Universal Basic Income (UBI), surveillance-based social credit systems, Big Data, programmable ‘money’ that isn’t money.

The purchased media, now desperate in the face of extinction, and trying to limit the damage of their own fraudulence, seek to revise and reduce the meaning of the continuing unprecedented events overwhelming our countries by referring what are termed ‘ordinary’ people with terms like ‘Little Irelanders’, ‘xenophobes’, ‘rightwingers’ et cetera, when what is happening is in large part a refusal of media bullying and manipulation, and a determination to cling to common sense in a time when it has ceased to be common, because We, the People, know that what is happening is existential, and that it will deliver our grandchildren to the gates of Hell.

Terms like ‘right wing’ ‘conservative’, ‘reactionary’, ‘white supremacy’ and ‘racism’ nowadays have meanings only of an ideological nature. They imply that there is a certain rightness which is being denied or frustrated, and that there ought to be no space for such dissent. Their use is designed not to explain anything but to invoke a set of pre-programmed demonic descriptions and thereby irrational reactions — much in the same way as hypnosis — with which to detonate an explosion of disapproval calculated to dispose of truth and common sense (’right wing’/’conservative’ fixations) and protect in a manner immune from scrutiny all that is opportunistic and false (‘progressive’/liberal/’left-wing’). When these words are uttered now, almost no one actually encounters or is prompted to a thought; most feel themselves stung as though by a cattle prod or an electric fence, thereby experiencing a kind of shame, which in the vast majority of cases is sufficient to cause an immediate falling into line.

Rather than talking about ‘economics’ and ‘growth’ and ‘consumption’ and ‘trends’, might it not be a good idea if the moderators of our sad public conversation started to talk about things like ‘home’ and ‘hearth’ and ‘spirit’ and ‘heart’. Might that not enable them to focus on the quality of the lives that we are about to bestow or impose upon our grandchildren?

