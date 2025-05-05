‘Seeds grow in silence.’

In this conversation with John Waters, Alex Krainer talks about the promise of the Trump mission, the frailties of democracy, the structure of the Combine and the hopes of defeating the continuing criminal assault on freedom and civilisation, and much more.

Alex, for those have missed his previous appearances on Unchained, is the founder of Krainer Analytics and creator of I-System Trend Following. He has worked as a market analyst, researcher, trader and hedge fund manager since 1996.

Alex was born and raised in a socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. As a 17-year old he joined a student exchange programme and took up his university studies there, ultimately transferring to Switzerland on a scholarship where he completed a degree in Business and Economics. From Switzerland his path led him to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis in 1994 when nine of Venezuela’s sixteen largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt. Later that year, he returned to Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence.

In 1996, upon discharge from the military, Alex took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco. In 1998 he became the Head of Risk, and CEO in 2000. Alex had originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading of financial and commodities markets.

In 2007 Alex launched his own investment management business and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27%) during the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip commodity futures trading funds. In 2011 Alex Joined Lee Robinson’s Altana Wealth to manage the firm’s inflation hedging strategy. In 2019 Alex created Altana Wealth’s systematic portfolio allocation strategy designed to bridge the gap between technology and finance.

Alex published his first book Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading in 2015. In 2021 this book was selected as #1 on Financial-Expert.co.uk’s list of ‘The 5 Best Commodities Books for Investors and Traders.’ In 2017 he published The Grand Deception, which is available exclusively from the RedPill Press. In 2021 he published Alex Krainer’s Trend Following Bible.

Extracted quotes from conversation:

‘I see a lot of dangers in democracies — as they are today, in the Western world, in the so-called “liberal democracies”. Because these are fake democracies — it’s merely a facade. There’s no democracy in any meaningful sense. And you will notice that the people who are most vocally defending democracy are usually the bankers — people like Alex Soros, George Soros, all these too-big-to-fail banking CEOs. Their mouths are all full of democracy and praise for democracy. And this is something that’s been a hallmark of the Western civilisation for many, many centuries, and actually goes back to at least the Roman times. Because in 509 BC, I believe, we had the overthrow of the last king of Rome. Oligarchy took over, except it’s always been sold as democracy. But it’s not, really — it’s oligarchy.’

— Alex Krainer

‘We have the internet, we have social media — that’s never existed before. We can’t quite envision in what way this could change the world. But I feel that it can, and radically. The very fact that you and I are speaking, and that some people are going to be listening to this, and maybe discussing this with their friends, their relatives; and the very fact that this is so radically vexing to the ruling establishment, is telling me that we’re on the right way. And I always keep in the back of my mind the Confucian saying that, when the big tree falls, it falls with great noise and destruction, but seeds grow in silence.’

— Alex Krainer

‘I think the only way that we could lose this fight is if we surrender. If we surrender, we lose. But if we surrender, we’re not only going to lose, we’re going to lose on behalf of the future generations. We’re going to lock our children and their children into a system that’s maybe worse than slavery. We have no right to refuse! We have no right to decline this struggle!’

— Alex Krainer

‘I think that we can win everything, I think that we can win back our birthright, which is this planet, which is a paradise — actually — if it wasn’t all shit-up by this process that has been in place for a few centuries. You know, I might seem unduly optimistic about this, but you know how it is in these struggles, in any worthy endeavour in life: your progression when you start towards a certain goal might be very, very slow; very, very incremental, with lots of discouragement along the way. But, over time, it gains momentum, it gathers pace, and the progress starts to become much more rapid, and then you have a takeoff phase. And I think we are at the early stages. We didn’t get the internet, really, until about twenty, thirty years ago. So that’s a completely new thing. And then the social media — that didn’t take off until ten, fifteen years ago. And so, what we are doing now has never been done before. But it’s impacting everybody that’s participating, and we’re talking hundreds of millions of people.’

— Alex Krainer

If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.