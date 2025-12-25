They think it’s all over. It is not.

I don’t do ‘chats’. I do conversations, dialogues, heart-to-hearts and head-to-heads. I think I’m going to call them ‘chat-not!s’, lest people imagine we are going to be speaking about souffle. In fact, I suspect that the appalling label ‘chat’ was introduced (uniquely) in respect of online broadcasts so as to trivialise and debase what has become, despite the label, the most profound threat to the orchestrators of evil that our sad ‘resistance’ has yet been able to manage. Here are seven hours of conversations I recorded in the past week or thereabouts, with half a dozen collaborators. The topics range from the evil deeds of feminism to the human hunger for a spiritual existence, via the putative Pyrrhic victory of the Trump/Musk cavalry, the moral collapse of Substack, the possibility of our reality being a simulation, and the curtain going up on the Third Act of the drama we’ve been engrossed and involved in for six years and counting.

1. Tommy’s PodCast (TPC) with Thomas Carrigan

‘Estrogenic Warfare’

On the TPC, getting down deep, deeper and down, with EM Burlingame, writer, technologist, entrepreneur, investments analyst and more; and James Howard (Jim) Kunstler, American writer, social critic, public speaker, and blogger; to talk about the failure of writers and artists, which gives way to a discussion of the war against men and, in particular, men who happen to be fathers.

2. Millenniyule 2025

With Colin Robertson (Millennial Woes) for the fifth Christmas.

‘There’s too much damage being done to my people for me to simply go to a rugby match and talk shite about it afterwards.’

3. Coffee and a Mike

Act Three: The Year That Was, Warts and All; The Year That’s Coming

Why 2026 could bring the dark moment the world has been flinching before; how digital control beats physical force, and much more.

With Mike Farris (Coffee and a Mike)

4. The Richie Allen Show, December 23rd, 2025

Richie’s intro blurb:

Richie is joined by John Waters. John is a highly respected Irish writer and broadcaster. Richie originally invited John on to reflect on the biggest news stories of 2025. However, John started the conversation by sharing a wonderful story about his first grand-daughter born earlier this year. John told Richie that when holding little Nina Monique, he has an overwhelming feeling that she is an ‘old soul’ and that she is communicating with him energetically. What followed is a fascinating conversation about the search for meaning and grappling with the most important question of all, why? John and Richie discuss the scientific and religious approaches to this ultimate question and field some excellent questions and talking points from the audience. Do not miss this show.

