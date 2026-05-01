274 Fridays: A Message to my Subscribers & Readers
'I thank you for your loyalty and constant support. These have been special years in my life. I say this for the record, even though I do not know what the future holds.'
Portrait by Richard Gallagher
In recent times, I have occasionally speculated about the possibility that my weekly Diary of a Dissenter may be reaching the end of its natural life. This has been for various reasons: my advancing years, the scale of the weekly effort involved, the continuing ethical retreat of Substack from its high founding principles, a…