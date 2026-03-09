1. Arnar Thor Jonsson

The Iceman Cometh

(Recorded, Tuesday February 4th)

Arnar Þór (Thor) Jónsson (born on 2 May 1971) is an Icelandic lawyer, former judge, and former presidential candidate. He served as a member of the Althing (the national legislature of Iceland) from 2021 to 2024, when he resigned his seat to stand as a candidate for the 2024 Icelandic presidential election, in which contest he was unsuccessful.

He contacted me recently to say he has been following my work, and reading my book, The Abolition of Reality, and regards me as a kindred spirit. ‘I am increasingly interested in the picture that is emerging of a shadow power that is controlling the political puppets on stage,’ he wrote. He has also been writing a daily blog for a few years and has just launched a video-blog, which you can find here: https://arnarthorjonsson.blog.is/blog/arnarthorjonsson/

‘The governments in our western hemisphere exist to protect our freedom and to protect life. but as it looks to me, not only is our way of life under siege but are we seeing some kind of Satanic attack on life, innocence, childhood, freedom, et cetera? Could we go so far as to say that now?’

— Arnar Thor Jónsson

2. Back on Tommy’s Podcast, with Jim Kunstler & EM Burlingame

Archaic Revival

With host, Tommy Carrigan

(Recorded on Wednesday, March 4th)

‘From having made all these over-investments in hyper-complexity, we’re going to prang this economy and the culture that goes with it, and we’re gonna land in the past! We’re going neo-medieval!’

— Jim Kunstler

‘This pathocracy, this malevolence that we hide and mask under this cruel civility . . . this force, this malevolent, destructive force, this chaotic force, which all of our myth systems talk about, going back to the beginning of time, is a structural component of humanity itself, of nature itself. It extends up from physics through chemistry into biology, et cetera.’

— EM Burlingame

‘To be a human being is to be existentially dissatisfied, And our society has persuaded certain sub-groups that they don’t have to be like that. They don’t have to suffer. “You’re . . . you’re in the wrong body! That’s the reason you’re dissatisfied.” But then they change their body, and they’re still dissatisfied. In fact, now they’re even more dissatisfied, but they can’t admit it.’

— John Waters

